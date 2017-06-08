A Closer Look at Maine’s ‘Lakonia Greek Products’

(WMTW) -We continue our closer look at Maine businesses with an olive oil angle.

It involves a Greece to Saco, Maine connection.

Steve Minich has more on “Lakonia Greek Products”, makers of an olive oil line called Dafni.

“It’s rich, it’s delicious and it enhances your food.”

Ask the makers why this oil’s so delicious – and they’ll start with the simple fact, it’s family.

“We’re the producers of our olive oil, we’re there from start to finish from harvesting to handcrafting our product line right here in Saco Maine.”

“there’s no middle man, just us.”

Just us is Daphni Roux and her daughter Melissa. They opened the company 10 years ago soon after Daphni returned home from visiting her birthplace in southern Greece, looking to rediscover her roots — turns out she discovered a passion for the local olive oil.

“And i never tasted anything so good, nothing like what you would find in the united states.”

So, a decade later Daphne now owns her own olive farm in Lakonia Greece right along side the Aegean Sea. Twice a year she goes there to oversee the harvest of some 1-thousand trees.

“I have five or six workers there and they pick the olives and they put them in sacks from there within 24 hours those olives have to be brought over to the mill, you can’t wait.”

It’s back here in Maine the olive oil is added to the line of ‘Dafni’ Drizzles and salad dressings — and olives are cured in their special family-recipe brine — which, by the way, they tout produces an olive very low in salt.

“so we go through two or three extra steps to get the low sodium olives that people just absolutely love.”

To find out if you really do love them — “of course we’re greek, we like to feed you, you know greek hospitality.”

Just stop in the shop where’ there’s always a tasty sample spread waiting.

Hand crafted one bottle — one jar at a time…. in this age of consumers wanting to know exactly where their food comes from –if it’s a Dafni product — look no further than Dafni’s family.

“Yea, small batch is really important to our product being farm to table, greek gourmet, adding our family touch and everything being hands on is really the magic behind our product.”