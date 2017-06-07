Young Homeowners: USDA’s Rural Development Program

For many recent college grads, the idea of home ownership seems out of reach.

The USDA Rural Development Program wants to help, offering an alternative to your typical mortgage service.

As a 29 year old Levant resident found out, buying a home is possible and won’t break the bank.

“Being younger with a high student loan debt, it was very intimidating to commit to a 30 year mortgage. But I don’t regret it at all.”

This three bedroom ranch in Levant now belongs to Andy Vaness.

“At 29 years old, Andy decided he would take on the goal, which he felt, was very daunting. Home ownership.”

“Mortgages can be very expensive. So this was a chance for me to build some equity, start to establish myself and have my own place.”

He did so with a guaranteed loan program that had no requirement for a down payment. Sounds too good to be true, right?

“Don’t be intimidated to ask questions. At first, it seems very daunting and you don’t know where to start. Being able to explore other options like a USDA program was really beneficial.”

USDA Rural Development backs 90% of a home loan to help mitigate risks to the lender, giving an opportunity to families or individuals like Andy who might not otherwise qualify.

“What I pay now is not a whole lot more than what I was paying for rent. You can have your own place, with your own fixtures. Pay for what you want, as opposed to paying for somebody else’s mortgage.”

The Husson grad is well on his way to financial stability, a good sign for the generation of graduates struggling with student loan debt.

“Many young professionals wait until they have a family before considering the dream of home ownership. And Andy’s story is proof that it does not have to be that way.”

“I’m from East Millinocket. Everybody knows everybody. So the chance to be in a small town, and have that connection with your neighbors, was really important to me.”

Andy Vaness is now working as a wellness coordinator at Beacon Health Brewer.

He hopes his story will inspire others to take a chance with this program.

For more information on USDA Rural Development, click here.