Westbrook Buses Pulled off Road for Expired Inspection Stickers

Six Westbrook school buses were pulled off the road after they were reported to state police for expired inspection stickers.

According to school officials, students weren’t in danger and the buses were taken to local mechanics right away.

Many parents are still wondering why it took a call to state police to bring it to the district’s attention.

“We certainly talked with the state police about that and we made the voluntary call to pull 6 busses off to have another safety inspection check done.” Says Director of Operations, Dean Flannagan.

“I think they should be inspected on time, but I would want to more information as to why was somebody negligent like that.” Says Catherine Ewing.

The district says they will now be maintaining an electronic database of bus records with automatic reminders when inspections are due.