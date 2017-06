Wellness Wednesday: Jicama Baked Fries

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

1 medium jicama, peeled and cut into fries

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Toss jicama with oil and spices. Spread evenly on the baking sheet.

3. Bake for 15 minutes, flip and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, watching during the last few minutes to avoid burning.