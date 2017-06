UPDATE: Orrington Man Involved in Standoff Confirmed Dead

Authorities have now confirmed the suspect involved in a standoff in Orrington is dead.

They are now labeling the case as an officer involved shooting.

The standoff has been going on since 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

neighboring residences on the Johnson Mill Road were evacuated.

Maine State Police, Penobscot County Sheriffs and Brewer Police were the first responders.

We will have more information to come.