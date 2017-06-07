UMaine Master Gardener Volunteers Offering Weekly Advice

Anyone interested in growing their own garden can now learn from the masters, courtesy of the University of Maine.

Welcome to Rogers Farm.

It’s a research station for the University of Maine’s Agriculture and Forestry Program.

“Much of the farm is for researching commodity crops that are important to the economics of Maine, but here we have a small pocket of demonstration garden where we’re demonstrating for home gardeners some best practices on growing both ornamental and edible crops” said Kate Garland of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

So if you’re thumb could use a little greening they’ll show you the way. Thanks to the Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers.

“One of the challenges that we often find is the people don’t know how to use them and so our Master Gardeners cleverly came up with recipes to compliment them so that when they’re donated folks have some tips on how to use them” said Garland.

It’s a service they now offer weekly every Tuesday night.

“We have about 50 volunteers that are committed to the garden” she said.

Learn from folks like Tony Dowler.

“Wanted to upgrade my gardening knowledge and give back to the community and you can learn from the people and from the garden itself by just observing and discussing with people how they’re doing and what they’re doing” said Dowler.

“It’s a quite a hopping space and people can actually come by and get to meet the volunteers if they come on a Tuesday night and ask them what people what they can learn from their Gardens” added Garland.

The majority of the food grown on Rogers Farm is donated to local food pantries, with more than 4,000 pounds given last year.

“The design team actually was really clever about how they put together all these new plant introductions they paired up with ornamental and edible crops” said Garland. “Put certain edible crops together so that they were in pockets together and they designed some recipes out of the pockets within this section of the garden, so for example right in this area, there’s a coleslaw recipe that they did that is absolutely delicious and they’ll hand over that recipe when they donate the produce from this garden.”