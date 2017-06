Tractor Trailer Carrying 8500 Gallons Of Water Involved In Wilton Crash

A truck carrying 8500 gallons of water overturned in Wilton early this morning after police say the driver fell asleep.

It happened on Route 2 just after midnight.

Police say the tractor trailer was hauling the load for Poland Spring.

According to authorities, the driver was not injured, but the truck was extensively damaged