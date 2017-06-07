Sunny & Pleasant Today, Beautiful Thursday Too!

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build into the area today, providing us with a beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures with highs topping off near 70° along the coastline and low to mid-70s for inland locales. There will be a weak disturbance moving through the state this afternoon and that could touch off a few isolated showers across northern areas but the chances look very minimal at best. If a few showers do develop this afternoon, they will be brief and very light so no big deal. Skies will be clear tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s for nighttime lows.

Thursday looks good too as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs near 70° along the coastline and mid-70s to low 80s inland. Our weather turns unsettled again on Friday with a cold front forecast to move into the area and low pressure passing offshore. Between the two systems, we’ll see plenty of clouds and the chance for some scattered showers. The storm passing offshore looks like it will be far enough offshore to keep the bulk of its rainfall off the coast however if it were to track closer to Maine, it would end up bringing us some steadier rainfall to end the work week. So we’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer. With more clouds and showers in the forecast Friday, expect cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Drier weather returns on Saturday. An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state Saturday and so a few widely scattered showers cannot be ruled out but overall the day looks good. Temperatures will be warmer Saturday with highs near 70° along the coast and 70s inland.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Slight chance of an isolated shower over northern areas this afternoon. Highs near 70° along the coast and 70s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 48°-55°. Light southwest wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 70° along the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast, low to mid-70s inland.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs near 70° along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s inland.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW