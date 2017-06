State Police Investigating After Man’s Body Found on Bucksport Road

State Police are now helping with the investigation into the death of a man in Bucksport.

According to Bucksport’s police chief, a neighbor found the body of the man in the road on Grant Lane around 6 pm last night.

The road is described as a long dirt road going to the river.

The circumstances of why the man was there or how he died are unknown.