Small Quake Registered Near Bucksport

Jun 7, 20179:50 AM EDT
Rumblings were heard by some Mainers in Waldo County early this morning, the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency tweeted.

The incident was reported around 6:35 a.m. in Frankfort and Winterport, officials said.

The Weston Observatory at Boston College reports a 2.1 quake west of Bucksport around 6:30 today.

Some witnesses say they heard what sounded like an explosion.

The last USGS recorded event in Maine was a magnitude 1.3 earthquake in Dover-Foxcroft on June 1.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us20009l3q#region-info

http://aki.bc.edu/cgi-bin/NESN/google_map.pl

