Small Quake Registered Near Bucksport

Rumblings were heard by some Mainers in Waldo County early this morning, the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency tweeted.
The incident was reported around 6:35 a.m. in Frankfort and Winterport, officials said.
The Weston Observatory at Boston College reports a 2.1 quake west of Bucksport around 6:30 today.
Some witnesses say they heard what sounded like an explosion.
The last USGS recorded event in Maine was a magnitude 1.3 earthquake in Dover-Foxcroft on June 1.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us20009l3q#region-info