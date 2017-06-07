Settlement Reached in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Rockland Bar

A lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after falling from a balcony at a Rockland bar has been settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

The estate of 25-year-old Mark Boynton, represented by his mother, sued Get Out Incorporated last year.

It does business as the Time Out Pub.

A lawyer for the estate tells TV5 a confidentially agreement prohibits him from sharing details of the settlement, which was finalized last month.

Two years ago, Boynton was trying to use an outdoor deck railing as a seat when he fell about 17 feet to the pavement below.

Court documents say Boynton had been drinking before got to the Time Out Pub, but wasn’t served any alcohol when he was there and didn’t show signs of intoxication before he fell.

The lawsuit claimed the business knew customers would sit on the railing and provided seating close to it, too.

We reached out to Time Out Pub, but did not hear back.