Senate Gives Approval For Restoration of Tip Credit

The Maine Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would restore the tip credit to the minimum wage law.

In January of this year, the minimum wage was raised to nine dollars an hour…for wait staff, it means they’re now making five.

With that comes the gradual elimination of what’s called the tip credit…many servers believe this will hurt the restaurant industry.

The bill now goes to the house for initial consideration.

Two thirds of both the house and senate are needed for it to be approved.