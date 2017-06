Popular Aroostook County Musical Festival NOT Returning this Summer

A popular music festival in Aroostook County is not returning this summer.

For the last decade, folks have packed Thomas Park in New Sweden for the Aroots-a-koostic Music Festival.

Organizer Travis Cyr says the decision was not an easy one, but it is the right one, for now.

Cyr says promises some musical events scheduled for this summer and encourages folks to stay tuned.