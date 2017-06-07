Police Standoff in Orrington Ends Early Wednesday Morning with Man Shot and Killed by Officer

An Orrington man was killed in an officer involved shooting in Orrington overnight Wednesday.

According to state police, the Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Teams came to assist the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department with an ongoing investigation into a criminal threatening and terrorizing complaint.

It started Tuesday afternoon when a man on Johnson Mill Road contacted authorities, saying he wanted to harm them.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Mark Ellis. Authorities say Ellis was armed and had barricaded himself in his home.

According to state police, numerous unsuccessful attempts were made to contact Ellis during the course of several hours. During that time, there was “an exchange of gunfire during which Ellis was struck and died at the scene,” according to a statement by State Police.

Three members of the State Police Tactical Team were involved in the use of deadly force. Sgt. Josh Haines, Sgt. Peter Michaud, and Trooper Dave Coflesky are now on administrative leave which is standard practice in these investigations.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office was at the home early Wednesday morning investigating.