Police Say No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Bucksport Man

The man whose body was found on a Bucksport road last night has been identified.

According to authorities, a neighbor found the body of 72-year-old Richard Newbegin in the road on Grant Lane near his rental cabin around 6 pm last night.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.