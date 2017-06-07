Overhaul Begins on Bangor’s Pickering Square

Bangor officials are beginning to overhaul a prime piece of downtown real estate.

Construction crews have begun tearing down the fountain in Pickering Square.

The work started Tuesday on the fountain that hasn’t worked for the past few years and has become costly to maintain.

Officials say this is the first step in a long process.

“The long term plan is going to reconfigure the space anyway, and so this was sort of a necessary step towards that and because it wasn’t providing anything really positive in the space right now, we decided to go ahead and do it now” said Economic Development Director Tanya Emery.

The Bangor City Council is expected to discuss the future of Pickering Square at their meetings next month.