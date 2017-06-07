Officer Critically Injured in Fryeburg Boating Accident Dies

(WMTW)- The Fryeburg police officer who was critically injured in a boating accident has died of his injuries.

Officer Nathan M. Desjardins, 20, died at Central Maine Medical Center yesteray.

“In the course of a police officer’s responsibilities, they expose themselves to very real risks and dangers every day. Members of the Fryeburg Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague. We offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, fellow colleagues and friends of Nathan,” Chief Joshua Potvin said.

Desjardins and Officer Dale Stout were thrown from their boat while responding to the search for a missing canoeist on the Saco River over Memorial Day weekend.

Strout was treated and released from a hospital. Desjardins suffered “intensive head trauma,” according to a family statement.

Desjardins was going into his senior year at the University of New England.

The body of the missing canoiest, Jennifer Bousquet, 38, of South Berwick, was found a few days after the accident.

The Maine Warden Service is handling the crash investigation.