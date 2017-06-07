New Evidence Surfaces in Anthony Sanborn Murder Case

A discovery in the Anthony Sanborn murder case that the defense attorney calls mind blowing.

Sanborn was granted bail in April after spending 24 years in prison for murdering a teenage girl in 1989.

His guilt is now being called into question by new evidence after a key witness in his trial recanted and said she didn’t see the killing.

After Detective James Daniels turned over two boxes of files related to the case back in April. The Attorney General’s office requested all other documents from his home.

According to court documents, he turned over more files from other cases, but there were also more notes related to Sanborn’s case.

The defense is saying some “contradict information.”