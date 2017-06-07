Murder Trial Continued In Houlton Today



The murder trial of 20-year-old Reginald Dobbins continued in Houlton today.

The court heard and saw a recording from an interview between State Police and the accused.

Dobbins COULD be heard saying he figured the police would be up to question him because he was in the area of Hillview Avenue, near Keith Suitters home.

When asked by detectives if he knew Suitter, Dobbins responded his mother allegedly bought drugs from him.

Dobbins said Suitter was armed and dangerous and crazy and should not be dealt with.

In another clip the state played, Dobbins began sweating, and said, he didn’t hear yelling and that he’d given them incorrect information. He claimed the yelling was coming from Samuel Geary’s phone.

Geary was also charged and pleaded guilty in Suitters murder.

Suitter was found brutally beaten and stabbed in his Houlton home in March of 2015.