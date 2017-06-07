Mostly Sunny & Warm Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and pleasant conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather in our region tonight and tomorrow. As the high settles just to our south a southwest breeze on the backside of the high will draw a warmer airmass up into our region and high temps tomorrow will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s, with the warmest readings being found over northern parts of Maine. An afternoon seabreeze will keep the temps running in the lower to mid 70s tomorrow afternoon near the coastline. A storm sliding northeast off the Southeastern U.S. Coastline tomorrow will move up to the southeast of Cape Cod Friday morning. The exact track of the storm will determine how much rain we see in our region as we end the workweek Friday. A more western track and Friday will turn out rainy, windy and cool, but a track a bit more offshore would bring much lighter showers to our region along with a much lighter wind and milder temps. At this time it appears the storm will stay far enough offshore to keep the heavier rain to our east, but likely close enough to our region to combine with an approaching cold front to bring a round of showers to most of the Pine Tree State as we end the workweek. No matter what track the storm takes it should be located well to out northeast by Friday night and that will cause any lingering showers to end and the skies to partially clear. High pressure will bring generally fair skies and warming temps to Maine this weekend, with maybe a scattered shower or thundershower popping up on Sunday, especially over northern parts of the state. A southwest breeze developing on the backside of high pressure building off the mid-Atlantic coastline will likely bring an increasing warm airmass up into our region for Sunday and possibly Monday as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a south to southwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers or thundershowers possible and high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s from north to south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist