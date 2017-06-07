Maine Veterans’ Home Hosting Class on Dementia Care

The Speech Therapy team at the Maine Veterans’ Home is inviting you to join them in Dementia care. This class will go over all sorts of information about dementia, from the different types there are, how it is classified, characteristics that are associated with the various stages of the disease, and effective treatment approaches.

The class is open to veterans and their spouses within the community. Anyone else who knows someone with dementia and wants to learn more is also welcome.

The class is on Wednesday, June 28th at 2pm and ends at 3.

It will be held at the Maine Veterans’ Home on 44 Hogan Rd, in Bangor.

For more information, you can call 299-1514, visit www.MaineVets.org, or visit their Facebook page.