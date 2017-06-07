Maine Joins New Jersey Drug Monitor Program

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) – Gov. Chris Christie says five more states have agreed to join New Jersey’s prescription monitoring program to share records on the sale of dangerous drugs.

The Republican governor announced Wednesday that Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are joining the partnership. Their participation in the program brings the number of states working with New Jersey to 12.

Christie has described the partnership as another step toward combatting heroin an opioid addiction.

The program’s database contains the names of patients, doctors, pharmacies and other information and allows health care workers to search a patient’s prescription patterns and determine whether they’re “doctor shopping,” or going to different doctors to get narcotics.

Other states enrolled in the program are Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Minnesota, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

6/7/2017 12:01:05 PM (GMT -4:00)