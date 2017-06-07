Maine Clergy & People of Faith Stand in Solidarity with Immigrants

Clergy and people of faith from all over Maine gathered at the State House Wednesday to declare their support and to stand in solidarity with immigrants in the state.

Representatives from several different faith traditions issued a call to action to urge lawmakers to create policies that promote a safe and welcoming environment for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

They expressed their opposition to the arrest and deportation of undocumented immigrants as well as their concern about the narrative from some in the country that immigrants are second-class individuals.

“We believe strongly that all people are children of God- that there is no ‘us’ and ‘them,’ that there’s just ‘us.’ Our priorities as a country and a state should reflect that. So we have developed, and when I say ‘we,’ it’s a grassroots group of faith leaders, a very concise five-sentence statement that is a bold statement of solidarity and support with our immigrant friends and neighbors,” said Reverend Allen Euwing-Merrill, Pastor at HopeGateWay in Portland.

The statement reads as follows: “As faith leaders of Maine, we affirm the work, dignity and human rights of all persons, regardless of their nationality, religion, or legal status. We stand with the immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in our state, as well as those yet to come. We commit to love our neighbors and advocate for policies that protect the most vulnerable among us. We oppose the arrest, detainment, and deportation of undocumented immigrants. We call on people of faith and conscience to join us.”