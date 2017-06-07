KWW National Monument Discussion at Bangor Public Library

The Katahdin Wood and Waters National Monument was the subject of discussion in Bangor Wednesday night.

The Bangor Public Library continued it’s Dirigo Speaks Free Speaker Series with Lucas St. Clair.

His family donated the land for the monument.

Designated by President Obama in 2016, the monument has recently come under review by the Trump administration causing some to worry about it’s future.

We asked St. Clair for an update on the process.

“The reviews going great I mean what people are asked to do is to go on to regulations.gov and fill out their position on the monument and so far there’s last time I checked over 6,200 comments Katahdin Woods and Waters alone and they were under a hundred that were opposed to it so thousands and thousands are supportive and that’s great news and you know we’re looking forward to the summer season” said St. Clair.

The review process began on May 12th and is open for two months.