House & Senate Override LePage’s Veto of ‘Nips’ Bottle Deposit Bill

Both the Maine Senate and House have voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would place a deposit on tiny liquor bottles, also known as ‘nips’.

The addition of a 5-cent deposit on the bottles is intended to cut down on littering.

The bill would add wine or spirits containers of 50-milliliters or smaller to the state’s bottle redemption program.

But even though the veto has been overridden, the governor has threatened to effectively ban nips in the state.

“He has the right, as I believe any citizen has, to ask BABLO- our liquor control agency- to look at a particular product. Nowhere can we find anything where a particular governor, or senator, or individual has asked for the banning of a particular product, but he has that right to ask. But I believe then we’ll follow the Administrative Procedures Act of which there will be a pubic hearing of some kind and then there will be a vote taken,” said Sen. Thomas Saviello, (R) Chair, Environment & Natural Resources Committee.

The law is scheduled to go into effect in January of 2019 to give manufacturer’s time to create correct labeling and for retailers to sell off remaining products.