Former Board Member Takes Issue With RSU 22 Spending

A former RSU 22 School Board member led a meeting in Hampden Wednesday night where he highlighted what he called irregularities and inconsistencies with the budget.

Jason Sharpe resigned earlier this year.

He said what he was seeing as a board member left him no choice but to step down.

He says the correct processes for spending aren’t being followed and that the RSU pays too much for it’s top administration.

Employing a Superintendent, an Assistant Superintendent and a full-time Curriculum Coordinator.

All of whom have assistants.

The cost of which he says comes in around a million dollars, which puts them near the top of the state.

“There’s definitely some waste in there” said Sharpe. “But it’s hard To tell too because it’s hard to get actual numbers. It’s hard to get actual real numbers that say what you have. I asked some questions about a benefit that we had. And do I get a list of who had it and what the numbers were? No, I got approximately this and approximately that. So, approximately this doesn’t tell me anything. If I say approximately 100 that could be 80 to 130 and now you put a couple zeros on the end of that and now you’ve got 80,000 to 130,000.”

In response RSU 22 Superintendent Rick Lyons said “Our four towns are actually considered below the state average of cost per student.” Going on to say “Our cost per student state wide is 1300 dollars below the state average. So I think we have many financial statistics that put us in very good shape. I would also remind our taxpayers that but only for a five years ago we were one of five systems in the state of Maine that was rated as being high-performing and high-efficiency. So we have a very strong track record.”

There will be a meeting Thursday night at Hampden Academy that’s open to the public.

At that time the budget will be discussed and voted on, before it heads to all RSU 22 voters next Tuesday.