Food Trucks Coming to Bangor This Summer

If you’ve driven by the Bangor Mall lately, you may have noticed some changes to the parking lot. That’s because the mall has agreed to let two food trucks operate on the property this summer.

“We’ll be here until October 31st. We’ve also talked to the Blank Canvas Brewery in Brewer and we’ll be parking there in the near future and we’re also looking in to doing events and festivals and that sort of thing.”

The Lobstah Buoy opened up earlier this week and are located outside J.C. Penney and the former Macy’s. The owners say the benefits of a mobile food stand helped make opening week a little easier.

“Because of the convince of being able to pick up and go wherever and it’s not quite so expensive to start up as buying a property to open a restaurant.”

General Manager of the Bangor Mall, James Gerety says food trucks in the parking lot is beneficial to everyone in the area.

“It generates traffic not only to our property, but to our tenants inside the mall, it creates more excitement about coming to the mall.”

Gerety also agrees that the customer experience is enhanced as well.

“It does give them an option. It’s outdoor dining if you will, its classic Maine for those visitors that aren’t from Maine, and for the local folks, it’s a really quick, easy lunch to grab and go.”

Other food trucks will be located throughout Bangor this summer, including at the waterfront, Hollywood Cinema on Odlin Road, and the Bangor Farmer’s market on Harlow street.

“We try to give the people a heads-up as when we’ll be parking, where we’ll be parking and if we’ll be doing events that day. That way, they don’t come look for us and we’re not here.”

“They’ve had great traffic already, they’ve only been open this several days. So again, it’s a great fit for us.”