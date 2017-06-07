Fire Department Heads Meet in Effort to Launch First Ever Firefighter Training Academy

Efforts to launch the state’s first ever fire fighter training academy continues to move forward.

Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White plans to meet with other fire department heads tomorrow.

Chief White says the general consensus is that a training academy would be a big boost to rural fire departments in that all firefighters would have the same training across the board.

He adds a training academy could also help to attract new firefighters to the profession.

To date state lawmakers have yet to formally approve the initiative.

Instead, they’ve approved funding to refurbish several satellite sites that fire departments can use for training.