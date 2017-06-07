Father of Boy Found in Kennebec River Last Fall Given Deferred Sentence

The father of a 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned in the Kennebec River in Augusta has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

32-year-old Christopher Norwood was given a one-year deferred sentence Tuesday.

If he stays out of trouble for the next year and takes parenting classes, the case will be dismissed.

If not, he faces jail time.

In September, Norwood’s son was pulled from the river by a man who jumped in near the East Side Boat Landing playground.

The man performed CPR until responders arrived.

We’re told the boy made a complete recovery and is in the care of his grandparents.