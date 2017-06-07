EMMC Staff Conceal Time Capsule, Reflect on Hospital’s Growth

Giving future patients and employees of Eastern Maine Medical Center a glimpse into the past.

That’s what a new time capsule will do in the year 2067.

Staff concealed a capsule Wednesday during a ceremony at the Bangor hospital.

It won’t be opened for another fifty years.

EMMC President Donna Russell Cook says technology will change drastically, but the hospital’s committment to the community will remain the same.

“The time capsule I think is really important. And the fact is that you can always look at where you’ve come. So when we open the time capsule in 50+ years, people will be able to see some of the things that were important and critical to us and caring for our community. And that, I think, is something that people can take to learn what we did and what we should be doing in the future.”

In 1892, Bangor General Hospital opened its doors with only five patient beds.

Today, Eastern Maine Medical Center is a 411-bed medical center with more than 450 physicians, serving two-thirds of the state.