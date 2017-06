Ellsworth Roadside Snack Bar May Soon Have New Owner

A popular Ellsworth dining spot that closed in April could soon have a new owner.

A sale is pending for the site formerly known as Jordan’s Snack Bar on Route 1.

No word on who the new owner might be.

The roadside fixture had been at that location for more than three decades, but closed after a death in the family.

Included in the 2.4 acre property is a pair of two-bedroom apartments, an arcade, and a banquet facility.