Easton Approves School Budget Monday Night

Easton approved a school budget.

Residents voted on the budget Monday night.

The $3.8 million budget is down $50,000 from last year, according to Easton’s town manager.

He says a few teachers are retiring or finishing their positions and those positions were not added back.

He adds of all Maine’s schools, Easton received the lowest amount of state aid. So their budget is based mainly on local dollars.