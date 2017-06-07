Democrats Seek State Budget Compromise with Republicans

Maine’s budget deadline is fast approaching.

In an attempt to compromise with Republican colleagues, Democrats in Augusta have announced an offer to reduce education funding and the surtax on Maine’s highest earners approved by voters.

But it appears they’re no closer to an agreement.

“Most importantly we want to make sure that we fulfill the wishes of Maine voters- that we fund the state’s obligation to education- but we also recognize that to get this done, we need to compromise. And that’s what we’ve done,” said Rep. Sara Gideon, (D) Speaker of the House.

As House and Senate Republicans find common ground on the removal of the voter-approved surtax on Maine’s wealthiest citizens, House Democrats are offering a counterproposal to try to get a budget passed with little time to spare.

Originally, Democrats wanted to use the surtax to fund education at $320-million dollars over the next two years, but have since lowered that number to $250-million.

“We ask for that 55% education funding in year two in the biennium rather than over a two-year period, and additionally we offer a compromise on the surtax,” said Gideon.

Their new plan decreases the tax from 3% to 1.75% and increases the amount for which the surtax would be applied from those earning $200,000 a year to $300,000.

House Republicans say they’re concerned about the Democrats’ $7.25 billion dollar spending package. House Republican Leader Ken Fredette says his caucuses’ plan includes income tax cuts for working Maine families and businesses, and would cost the state $6.9 billion.

“If we were to go to $7.1B or $7.2B, we’re talking an increase in state spending of $400-$500 million dollars in one budget cycle. I don’t think any people out there earning an income got that kind of a pay raise in the private sector,” said Fredette, (R).

Senate Republicans say they appreciate the Democrats’ offer but see no reason to increase Maine’s sales tax by 0.25% to fund education when they have the $100-million dollars in existing resources in their proposal to do so at the agreed upon 55%.

But as the deadline approaches, both parties say it’s up to the other to come to an agreement.

“Right now, it is really in the hands of Republicans. Voters have told us twice to fund education. We have come down and found a way to make that a more palatable number to close a budget and get this done. Republicans really have to come to the table. Senate Republicans need to come up in their number and House Republicans just need to join the conversation period,” said Gideon.

“Are we going to be able to bring these two causes together in a timely fashion? The clock is ticking. We’re down to probably seven or eight days now, and it’s time that we get serious about trying to figure this out because we’re just not there yet,” said Fredette.