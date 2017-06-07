Bridgton Man Taken to Hospital after Home Explosion Tuesday Night

One man was taken to the hospital after an explosion in Bridgton last night.

Authorities were called just after 6pm to a home on Winn Road.

They say they could see thick smoke as they were arriving.;

One man who lived in the house was able to get out.

“The initial tone that there was a house explosion with a fire involved. Total loss, definitely. Most of the backside of the house has collapsed.” Says Bridgton Fire Dept Assistant Chief, Todd Perreault.

The cause of this explosion is still under investigation.

No word yet on the homeowner’s condition.