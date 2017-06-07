Bangor Man Killed in Winterport Crash Tuesday Night

A Bangor man was killed Tuesday night after his car crashed into a tree in Winterport. Authorities say both speed and alcohol are factors.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year old, whose name has not yet been released, was on the Baker Road just before 9 in the evening.

He missed a corner. The vehicle went off the road and over an embankment next to a stream. It then sideswiped a utility pole, went into the air and hit a large tree.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle. He died at the scene. No one else was in the car.