UPDATE: Heavy Police Presence In Orrington At Home Of Man Who May Be Armed

Emergency personnel were still on scene at what they’re calling an active and dangerous situation in Orrington as of 11 Tuesday night.

It began Tuesday afternoon when a man contacted authorities stating he wanted to harm them.

At that time a home on Johnson Mill Road was surrounded and the neighboring residences evacuated.

Maine State Police, Penobscot County Sheriffs and Brewer Police were the first responders.

Sheriff Troy Morton said they have reason to believe the man had guns.

“We have information that to believe that there as firearms in the house” he said. “Based upon the threats that were communicated to the dispatch center, we feel that these are serious threats. We want to make sure that everyone in the area is safe. We’re continuing to work with residents in the are to make sure that all are either sheltered in place, or have left the area.”

“I came home and there is a swarm of police vehicles outside of the house, not my house, the neighbors, and the entire road is blocked off” said Mark Leighton who lives on Johnson Mill Road. “It’s pretty scary to think that this is happening right next to my house and that I’ve got 5 kids, and so you don’t really expect this kind of stuff out here in the quite area. I try to avoid the city because of stuff like this.”

From 7 to 8 in the evening the Maine State Tactical team was called to the scene along with crisis management vehicles, and a state police negotiator.

TV5 has a crew on scene in Orrington and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.