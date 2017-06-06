The Results are In: Which Proposal Do You Support to Fund Education in Maine?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:
Which proposal do you support to fund education in Maine?
House Republicans – reallocating money in a package similar to one from Governor LePage
Senate Republicans – funding schools at 55% with 100 Million dollars of existing money
Democrats – use 3% surtax on incomes more than $200,000
RESULTS:
SENATE REPUBLICANS: 36% (146 VOTES)
HOUSE REPUBLICANS: 33% (132 VOTES)
DEMOCRATS: 31% (123 VOTES)
TOTAL: 401 VOTES
Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!