Support Groups For Caregivers To Be Held In Blue Hill

A series of support groups starts next week in Blue Hill to provide support to those who care for loved ones with cancer.

The Beth C. Wright Center and Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County are hosting the groups that will be held on Monday mornings from 10 until 11:30, starting on June 12 at the library.

There’s no charge to attend and drop-ins are welcome.