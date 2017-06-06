Section of Knox County Jail Closes, 20 Inmates Transferred Out

A section of the Knox County Jail is now closed. A shortage of staff is to blame.

Inmates are being diverted to other facilities, a short-term solution to help take the burden off current corrections officers there.

General population at the Knox County Jail has gone down.

The 70 bed facility is currently housing fifty inmates.

“We have a minimum staffing of six corrections officers during any shift. If you don’t have that number, that’s when you have to start mandating people.”

And the jail doesn’t have that number.

Knox County has six vacancies for corrections officers, so current staff have been working overtime to meet the demand.

“It’s been going on for a while and some of that is not having enough staff as it is…But then you put on top of that being mandated and having to be called in on your days off, or extending your shift, or having to come in before your normal shift starts. There’s a burnout factor there that we’re unfortunately seeing here by being short staffed.”

“20 inmates were transferred to a facility in Wiscasset over the weekend because of a lack of staff. Chief Deputy Carroll tells me that a section of this jail will remain closed until they hire more people.”

“Majority of them were sent down to Two Bridges Regional Jail. Fortunately they had the space at this time to help us. We do kind of a shuffle game frequently, as far as trying to help each other out as far as the county jails go.”

Overcrowding and staff shortages put a large burden on the Department of Corrections.

And as more jails transfer inmates to other facilities, another issue unfolds.

“We’re negotiating a contract with Two Bridges right now for the cost of sending the inmates out. But we also, due to the amount of overtime that we’re paying to fill the shifts and mandates and fill those vacancies, there’s going to be a little bit of an offset of that cost by not having to mandate people and spending the amount of money that we’re spending in overtime covering those shifts.”

Chief Deputy Carroll says they can manage the daily arrests that happen locally, but beyond that…

“If we get a boost in those numbers, we may have to ship more out. We’re hoping we can manage it through getting them into court soon, getting them out on bail conditions, those things we try to keep the population down so we can keep the mandates down of corrections officers having to come in.”

As soon as the jail hires the necessary number of staff, the closed section will re-open and the re-located inmates will be returned.

The need for corrections officers is huge. If you are interested in applying, visit knoxcountymaine.gov.