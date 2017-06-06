Red Cross and LifeFlight Team Up for Blood Drive Wednesday

Red Cross is teaming up with LifeFlight of Maine! Red cross is holding a blood drive at the Anah Shrine Temple June 7th. With summer unofficially on its way, keeping the blood supply strong is hard. With your help, they can make that happen!

The blood drive will take place from 1 – 6pm at the Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway, in Bangor.

Every donor has a chance to win raffle prizes!

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter your sponsor code, lifeflight.

If your blood type is O-, O+, A-, or B-, please consider being a power red donor. It could help trauma patients the most!