“Rally for Economic Success” Held in Falmouth Monday

Bringing attention to the negative consequences of passing Question 2 last November was the goal of “The Rally for Economic Success” in Falmouth Monday.

Question 2 raises taxes on Mainers with income levels above $200,000 to fund education.

But opponents, including former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew, say more taxes will drive people out of state.

“I’d like to convey that were listeners and that we also need people to listen to us and to under stand what the voice of the people is, we have a lot of hard working silent people that need to be represented.” Says Cathy Nichols of the Informed Women’s Network.

Supporters of Question 2 say schools across the state are underfunded and need the money.