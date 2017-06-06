WATCH LIVE

Old Train Dining Car To Be Part of Obstacle Course Race

Jun 6, 20174:23 PM EDT
You might remember the old train car that was part of Captain Nick’s Restaurant in Bangor…it’s now going to be used as part of a muddy obstacle race.

The historic train diner was hauled away after the restaurant was torn down last year.

A Milford man had purchased the train car with hopes of making it into a new restaurant, but now it has become a part of ‘The ‘Wicked Muddy Mainer’ obstacle course.

It’s listed as a “very muddy, 14 obstacle, adventure foot race” scheduled for July 1st in Orrington.

For details about that event, look for The Wicked Muddy Mainer Facebook page.

