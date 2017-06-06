Old Train Dining Car To Be Part of Obstacle Course Race

You might remember the old train car that was part of Captain Nick’s Restaurant in Bangor…it’s now going to be used as part of a muddy obstacle race.

The historic train diner was hauled away after the restaurant was torn down last year.

A Milford man had purchased the train car with hopes of making it into a new restaurant, but now it has become a part of ‘The ‘Wicked Muddy Mainer’ obstacle course.

It’s listed as a “very muddy, 14 obstacle, adventure foot race” scheduled for July 1st in Orrington.

For details about that event, look for The Wicked Muddy Mainer Facebook page.