Mother of Fall Victim Sues Rockland Pub

The estate of a Rockland man who died after falling off the balcony of a downtown pub last year has sued the business.

Billi Robbins, the mother of Mark Boynton, 25, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Get Out Inc., who does business as the Time Out Pub in Rockland.

The lawsuit claims the pub was negligent in the design of the deck which is 17 feet above the parking lot.

According to court documents, Boynton had previously consumed alcoholic beverages, but was not served any at time out pub and did not exhibit signs of intoxication there before he fell.

The lawsuit goes on to say the business knew customers would sit on the railing and provided seating close to the railing.

The lawsuit does not state a specific amount of damages being sought.

We reached out to Time Out Pub, but did not hear back.