Mostly Sunny & Much Milder Both Wednesday & Thursday

High pressure centered north of New England will build towards Maine tonight and push any lingering clouds and showers over the Pine Tree State off to our south by daybreak tomorrow. Plan on plenty of sunshine all across Maine both tomorrow and Thursday as the high slides down across New England. The high June sun angle will cause the temps to quickly warm back up to more seasonable levels tomorrow, with even milder temps expected on Thursday. Temps will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s Wednesday and by Thursday much of the state will see highs in the mid 70s to low 80s away from the coast. A storm sliding northeast off the Southeastern U.S. Coastline early Thursday will move up to the southeast of Cape Cod Friday morning. The exact track of the storm will determine how much rain we see in our region as we end the workweek Friday. A more western track and Friday will turn out rainy, windy and cool, but a track a bit more offshore would bring much lighter showers to our region along with a much lighter wind and milder temps. No matter what track the storm takes it should be located well to out northeast later Friday night and that will cause any lingering showers to end and the skies to partially clear. High pressure will bring generally fair skies and warming temps to Maine this weekend, with maybe a scattered shower or thundershower popping up on Sunday, especially over northern parts of the state. A southwest breeze developing on the backside of high pressure building off the mid-Atlantic coastline will likely bring a very warm airmass up into our region for both Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly clear, with a diminishing wind and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a light and variable breeze and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to low 80s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Showers likely and breezy, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with stray showers possible and high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers or thundershowers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist