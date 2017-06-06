Mary Mayhew, Former DHHS Commissioner, Announces She’s Running for Governor of Maine in 2018

She launched her campaign to replace Governor LePage at the Dingley Press in Lisbon Tuesday.

Mayhew worked closely with the LePage administration for more than six years as the Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

She resigned from that position late last month and today she confirmed rumors that she’d be running for state office…

Governor LePage says Mayhew brought accountability and fiscal responsibility to Maine’s welfare system.

“My biggest concern is that there are too many who want to roll back those reforms, they want to send us backwards. I want to make sure that we protect what we’ve done, that we don’t allow all of this good work to be in vein. It’s not a popularity contest- if the measure of success is whether you’re liked at the end of the day, no one will make the kind of difficult decisions that are necessary for this state. I’ve made those difficult decisions. I’m certain that there will be criticism but I’m prepared to fight for what’s right,” said Mayhew.

Mayhew says she adamantly rejects the idea that a growing government is the answer to the state’s problems.