Man Who Lost License After Deadly Crash in Winn Accused of Driving

A man from Passadumkeag who lost his license for three years after a deadly car crash in Winn is facing new charges after authorities say he was caught driving.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Brad Curtis is accused of operating after suspension.

We’re told the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office charged him Sunday.

Curtis was sentenced in March after he pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

Curtis was involved in a head-on collision in 2014.

67-year-old David Smart of Mattawamkeag was killed.

As part of his sentence, Curtis was also ordered to perform 361 hours of community service.

He’s due in court on the new charge next month.