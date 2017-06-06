Maine Lobstermen Support GPS Tracking of Lawbreakers’ Fishing Vessels

Lobstermen from Swan’s Island are fed up with the bad behavior of fellow fishermen who violate regulations within the state’s most valuable fishery.

They met with lawmakers at the State House Tuesday to tell them why they support proposed legislation to implement harsher penalties on lobstermen lawbreakers.

“As lobstermen who aren’t violating the law and we want to see the laws that are on the books enforced, we support this,” said Joyce.

Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island has been lobstering for 30 years. With his own boat and crew, he says he’s never heard fellow lobstermen complaining about seeing wardens or law enforcement too much.

In fact, he says it’s just the opposite. He says to properly patrol the thousands of miles of Maine’s coastline, the Department of Marine Resources needs more enforcement tools.

“One of the tools they need is tracking device. They can get a warrant from a judge and put them on someone who is under investigation to see if it may prove that they’re innocent or it may prove that they’re guilty. But it’s to build a case,” said Joyce.

Sam Joy, who’s been lobster fishing since he was seven, agrees.

“I lost 300 traps last year. I’ve been trying to bounce back and I have been, so hopefully it’s going to be a good year to come. It’s been a struggle but I mean every day last fall, it was how many traps am I going to lose today? So it’s never a good feeling for anybody,” said Joy.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of one of Maine’s most valuable marine resources, lawmakers are hoping to establish minimum penalties such as license suspension and monetary fines to deter those who cheat the system.

“The bill also addresses four different violations that they’re taking from civil to criminal. Burning someone’s boat, obviously that’s a pretty darn serious violation, cutting other people’s traps, fishing sunken trawls and willingly overfishing over the trap limit- those are all violations that, as lobstermen, we all see as serious violations and we want to see those violators of the law caught and punished,” said Joyce.