Maine House of Representatives Overrides Governor’s Veto of ‘Nips’ Bottle Deposit Bill

The Maine House of Representatives voted Tuesday to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would place a deposit on tiny liquor bottles, also known as ‘nips’.

The addition of a 5-cent deposit on the bottles is intended to cut down on littering.

Governor LePage vetoed the bill saying if lawmakers are really concerned about littering, they should ban little bottles all together instead of raiding the state’s liquor business.

The bill would add wine or spirits containers of 50-milliliters or smaller to the state’s bottle redemption program.

“These little bottles of which I collected just on the way in this morning would get a five cent deposit. Now it won’t go into effect until January 1st of 2019- that’s going to allow the manufacturers time to update their labels to show the bottle deposit,” said Rep. Martin Grohman, (D) the bill’s co-sponsor.

“We’re on track I think for $18 million (sold) in nip bottles in 2017. So how can you have that many bottles out there that don’t have a deposit on them? We need a reason for people to pick them up. It creates jobs. I just don’t understand the governor’s objections at all,” said Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill now heads to the Senate where it needs two-thirds support to override the governor’s veto to enact it into law.