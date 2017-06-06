Husson Football to Join New Conference

Husson football will be in a new conference with different teams to play starting in 2019.

Husson will be joining the old New England Football conference which has changed its name to the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

Husson becomes the eighth football member accepted into the conference, joining Curry, Endicott, Nichols, Salve Regina, The University of New England, Western Wew England, and Becker.

Husson has been playing Becker in the ECFC and they played Western New England in the NCAA tournament last fall.

UNE in Biddeford starts varsity play in 2018…. Husson will round out the league membership in 2019.