House Overrides Governor’s Veto on Nips Bottles

The Maine House of Representatives has voted to override the Governor’s veto of a bill that would place a deposit on tiny liquor bottles.

The addition of a 5-cent deposit on the bottles is intended to cut down on littering.

Governor LePage vetoed the bill saying if lawmakers are really concerned about littering, they should ban little bottles all together instead of raiding the state’s liquor business.

The Senate still needs to vote on whether to override the veto.